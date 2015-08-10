LISBON Aug 10 Hundreds of clients of Portugal's state-rescued Banco Espirito Santo (BES) blocked Lisbon's main boulevard and some scuffled with police on Monday to demand payback of millions of euros invested in the debt of the bank's founding family.

The association of the victims of BES/Novo Banco, many of whom have lost their life's savings, argues that the bank fraudulently sold them the debt of the now bankrupt Espirito Santo family's business empire as if it were long-term deposits guaranteed by the bank.

"The Bank of Portugal is guilty!" and "We want our savings!" read some of the banners carried by protesters, many of them emigrants who come back to Portugal for the summer holidays. "We won't stop until everything is paid!" many chanted.

Some trod on the Portuguese flag and police in riot gear intervened when protesters tried to storm into the Novo Banco headquarters on the Avenida Liberdade thoroughfare. At least one person was injured in the pushing and shoving that followed.

"They told us that the problem would be resolved ... and now there is no money, no interest, nothing. They can't do that; serious people don't do that," said Manuel Rocha, a Portuguese who lives in Germany and lost 124,000 euros in BES.

The victims association and other investor groups have filed various lawsuits against the bank and the state that could complicate the planned sale of BES' successor, Novo Banco.

The state last August rescued Portugal's second largest lender by injecting 4.9 billion euros into the "good bank" Novo Banco, and keeping the toxic assets at the "bad bank" BES. But the defaulted commercial paper of the Espirito Santo Group was left with the bad bank, which is to be wound down.

The Bank of Portugal has said that deposit guarantees do not apply to that investment. Still, the authorities have said they would try to negotiate some form of partial compensation for around 2,500 BES clients who were sold over 500 million euros in commercial paper via the bank's branches.

A judge last month ordered former BES CEO Ricardo Salgado under house arrest as prosecutors named him a formal suspect for fraud, corruption in the private sector and money laundering.

The state hopes to sell Novo Banco soon to recover the rescue funds, but the sale is unlikely to generate any excess funds to pay the holders of the Espirito Santos' debt. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Miguel Pereira; Editing by Mark Heinrich)