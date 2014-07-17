LISBON, July 17 Portugal Telecom is
considering taking legal action against Banco Espirito Santo,
which sold it 847 million euros in commercial paper issued by a
holding company of the bank's founding family that has not been
repaid, sources said.
Holding company Rioforte failed to pay back the commercial
paper when it matured on July 15, forcing a revision of the
terms of a planned merger between PT and Brazil's Grupo Oi, with
PT's stake in the joint, new company dropping to 25.6 percent
from 38 percent.
Portugal Telecom is pondering taking BES to court due to the
non-payment as the commercial paper was bought with funds
deposited at BES bank accounts, a source close to the process
told Reuters on Thursday.
Another source said debt investment into commercial paper
like this was seen as being risk-free and Portugal Telecom was
never warned by the bank about the possibility of non-payment,
having no capacity to know about potential irregularities at the
holding companies.
Portugal Telecom declined to comment.
A BES spokesman pointed to the bank's July 10 statement in
which it said that institutional clients "are considered
qualified investors, in accordance with applicable legal
criteria, hence with more capacity to assess risk."
A lawsuit like that could potentially open the door to other
companies and large investors suing BES for selling them debts
issued by the family's companies which were seen as being safe.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge, editing
by Andrei Khalip)