MOVES-Wickham leaves Bank of America Merrill Lynch
LONDON, April 26 Charles Wickham has left Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was co-head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) loan capital markets.
LISBON, Sept 13 The three key executives charged with rebuilding Portugal's Novo Banco - the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue last month - said on Saturday they had tendered their resignations.
The announcement followed a reported disagreement over strategy with the central bank.
Chief Executive Vitor Bento, Financial Director Joao Moreira Rato and Deputy Chief Executive Jose Honorio said in a joint statement they had communicated to the Bank of Portugal their intention to resign earlier this week "giving time to prepare a smooth transition to a new management team".
"Our decision to resign is due to the fact that our mandate significantly changed since we began our roles, in mid-July. During our time at Novo Banco, we have contributed to the stabilisation of the bank, taken steps to normalise operations and improve systems and launched a medium-term plan," they said. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Pravin Char)
