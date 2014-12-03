BRUSSELS Dec 3 A Luxembourg court on Wednesday
confirmed that a holding company of Portugal's Espirito Santo
family could not receive bankruptcy protection.
Rioforte Investments, whose assets include many of the
family's holdings in real estate, hotels and plantations, had
appealed against an earlier decision by a Luxembourg court to
not award it protection from creditors.
This appeal was struck down by judges on Wednesday, a
spokesman for the court said in an emailed statement, without
elaborating.
Luxembourg had already rejected requests by two other
holding companies, Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG) and its
subsidiary Espirito Santo Financiere SA.
Hoping to avoid a fire sale of assets, ESFG filed for
creditor protection in July, before Banco Espirito Santo
had to be rescued by the Portuguese state in early
August due to its exposure to the debts of firms related to the
family.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Holmes)