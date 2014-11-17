LISBON Nov 17 The Bank of Portugal expects to
receive offers for Novo Banco, the good bank that was carved out
of Banco Espirito Santo (BES), at the beginning of next year and
binding offers in the middle of the second quarter, the bank's
governor said on Monday.
"We have indications that there is interest," Carlos Costa
told a parliamentary committee on Monday.
Portuguese authorities are hoping to sell Novo Banco in the
coming months. It was carved out of BES, once Portugal's largest
listed bank which had to be rescued to the tune of 4.9 billion
euros ($6.1 billion) in August under the weight of the debts of
the Espirito Santo family that founded it.
"We see indicative offers at the beginning of the year
(2015) and that there are binding offers in the middle of the
second quarter," Costa said.
"If we obtain a solution in which there are interested
parties that offer a value that has a small discount, and also
guarantee the necessary competition and credit supply in the
system, we will have passed through the storm," he added.
The collapse of BES prompted concerns about Portugal's
banking system and the flow of credit to the economy, especially
as it was prompted by the bankruptcy of the Espirito Santo
family which has many other business interests in Portugal.
Costa earlier told the parliament committee that the Bank of
Portugal was investigating former BES management over suspected
illegal debt issuance via a Swiss go-between to replace
liabilities of the Espirito Santo family with BES
debt.
BES was rescued by a bank resolution fund with credit from
the government but which ultimately belongs to Portugal's other
banks. Costa said if there were losses from the sale of Novo
Banco, they could be converted by the government into credits to
the financial system.
