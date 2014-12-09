LISBON Dec 9 The former head of Banco Espirito
Santo on Tuesday denied any wrongdoing in the collapse
of the bank his family founded and blamed the Bank of Portugal
for accelerating its demise.
Portugal had to rescue the country's largest bank, known as
BES, in a 4.9 billion euro ($6.07 billion) bailout after its
finances deteriorated due to exposure to companies linked to the
Espirito Santo family business empire.
Ricardo Espirito Santo Silva Salgado, 70, BES's former CEO,
told a parliamentary hearing his family had not made a single
penny from the banking operations now under investigation by
authorities in Portugal and elsewhere.
Salgado, speaking in public for the first time since the
rescue, said everything he did in the months before the collapse
was intended to help the bank's clients.
"My family and I have been summarily judged by public
opinion, with accusations of illegality and flows of billions of
euros to enrich ourselves in offshores (accounts), with personal
fortunes hidden in Asia, mansions in Miami and castles in
Scotland.
"All these stories are completely false."
Salgado is the head of one of Portugal's richest families,
which has been in banking for generations and rebuilt the
country's leading bank after its return to democracy in 1974.
The family has been described as the Rothschilds of Portugal.
A major investigation is now underway into the collapse of
the Espirito Santo business empire and BES. Last month, police
searched 34 homes on suspicion of fraud, tax evasion and money
laundering.
The Bank of Portugal began the investigation after an audit
found irregularities at one of the family's
Luxembourg-registered holding companies.
The authorities have accused the family of mixing its
businesses with the bank and of using a complex bond scheme via
offshore companies to cover family debts.
A calm and confident Salgado denied all accusations.
He said he was certain that helping clients had been the
bank's objective. "Neither the family, nor (bank) staff nor its
management appropriated a single penny," he said.
He blamed the collapse of the family business and the bank
on the Bank of Portugal's demands to "ring fence" the bank from
the debts of the family's businesses.
He said the time they were given and the ring-fencing,
prevented a restructuring.
"A resolution in seven months was completely impossible. The
only thing we asked the Bank of Portugal for was time," he said.
"BES did not go bust. BES was forced to disappear."
($1 = 0.8068 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip.
Editing by Jane Merriman)