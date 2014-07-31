LISBON, July 31 Portugal's securities market
regulator CMVM suspended trading in shares of Banco Espirito
Santo (BES) until 0900 GMT on Thursday after the bank
booked a 3.6 billion euro ($4.8 billion) first-half loss and
vowed to raise new cash to bolster finances.
It said it wanted to give investors more time to analyse the
information provided by the bank on Wednesday night. Earlier,
both Portugal's CMVM and London's FCA market watchdogs imposed a
one-day short-selling ban on BES after its shares fell more than
10 percent on Wednesday before the results announcement.
The bank's losses - which prompted it to say it would
immediately begin a process to raise more capital - came as
BES's new management team sought to draw a line under a torrid
few months, dominated by fears about the bank's exposure to the
troubled business empire of the Espirito Santo family.
(1 US dollar = 0.7470 euro)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Holmes)