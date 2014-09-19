(Adds spokesman, Bank of Portugal on local unit)

ZURICH/LISBON, Sept 19 Switzerland's financial regulator, FINMA, said on Friday it had initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Banque Privee Espirito Santo SA (BPES), part of the Portuguese Espirito Santo family's collapsed business empire.

FINMA had said earlier this month that it was investigating the role of the private bank, in distributing securities and financial products to the wider Espirito Santo group.

The Lausanne-based bank is owned by Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG) - one of several holding companies of the Espirito Santo clan that have been under creditor protection since late July after buckling under massive debts linked to the troubled family businesses.

"Recapitalising the bank through participation of the current shareholders is not possible, as the parent companies of the Espirito Santo Group are also insolvent," the regulator said in a statement. "FINMA has thus initiated bankruptcy proceedings against the bank and appointed a bankruptcy liquidator."

A BPES spokesman said the bank would not comment on the decision nor disclose the size of its debt, adding that it was now the prerogative of regulators and judges.

ESFG was also the biggest shareholder in Banco Espirito Santo (BES), once Portugal's largest listed bank, which had to be rescued by the state on Aug. 4 in a 4.9 billion-euro(6.31 billion US dollar) bailout.

The Bank of Portugal said in a statement it decided to apply "corrective intervention" measures to the Portuguese subsidiary of BPES, barring it from extending loans or investing in any assets, as well as from accepting new deposits.

It also appointed two provisional managers for the subsidiary charged with taking all adequate measures to preserve the value of its existing assets and maintain liquidity levels to guarantee that depositors get their money back.

FINMA said the private bank is in a position to rapidly and fully reimburse privileged deposits of up to 100,000 Swiss francs ($106,689) to its clients, according to current estimates. (1 US dollar = 0.9373 Swiss franc) (1 US dollar = 0.7767 euros) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart in Zurich and Andrei Khalip in Lisbon; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Susan Thomas)