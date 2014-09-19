PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, Sept 19 Switzerland's financial regulator said on Friday it had initiated bankruptcy proceedings against a Swiss private bank that is part of the Espirito Santo family's troubled business empire.
FINMA said in a statement that it had found Banque Privee Espirito Santo SA (BPES), which has been in voluntary liquidation since July, to be over-indebted.
The regulator said the bank is in a position to rapidly and fully reimburse privileged deposits to its clients, according to current estimates.
FINMA had said earlier this month that it was investigating BPES. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.