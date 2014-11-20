ZURICH Nov 20 Swiss financial company Eurofin,
criticised by Portugal's markets watchdog for helping Banco
Espirito Santo (BES) raise money as it headed towards collapse
earlier this year, is in the process of largely shutting down,
the Wall Street Journal said.
Portugal's CMVM watchdog said this week Eurofin was a key
go-between in a complex scheme that used BES bonds via offshore
companies to cover liabilities of the bank's founding family as
its business empire crumbled.
The newspaper, citing sources familiar with the matter, said
in a story published on its website on Wednesday that Eurofin
Holding SA was selling or spinning off businesses, winding down
asset portfolios and had dismissed dozens of employees at its
headquarters in Lausanne in western Switzerland.
A key business unit, Eurofin Securities SA, filed for
bankruptcy in September, according to a filing in the local
commercial register two months ago.
Nobody at Eurofin was immediately available to comment.
According to media reports, Espirito Santo Group companies
held a 20 percent stake in Eurofin between 2004 and 2009.
In late August, Reuters reported the Espirito Santo
borrowing spree, worth around 5 billion euros in January-June,
and other attempts to save the family empire that ignored
central bank orders that the management stop mixing the lender's
affairs with the family business.
