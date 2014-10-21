LISBON Oct 21 Portugal's government has added 1.5 billion euros to the country's bank resolution fund but sees no need for new rescue loans to the successor of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) or other lenders, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque told parliament on Tuesday the government had earmarked 5.4 billion euros in Treasury loans to the bank resolution fund for this year.

That is 1.5 billion euros higher than the current 3.9 billion euros in public funds injected into Novo Banco via the resolution fund, which also receives contributions from all banks working in Portugal.

Questioned in parliament, Albuquerque said the loans, which are also budgeted for next year, were for generic purposes, "having no particular recipient or any particular case in mind".

"Absolutely no new intervention is expected and we sincerely hope it will never again be needed," she said.

In early August, the authorities spent 4.9 billion euros to rescue the country's second-largest lender, mostly from public funds. The bank was split into a regular bank called Novo Banco and a "bad bank" that inherited the unserviced debt of the collapsed business empire of its founding family.

"We do not expect any new interventions by the resolution fund in Novo Banco, and we do not see any other bank requiring resolution," Albuquerque said.

The European Central Bank publishes the results of a full review of the health of Europe's 130 biggest banks on Sunday, including an assessment of their ability to withstand any future financial crisis. Three Portuguese banks are covered by the review: state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, Millennium BCP and Banco BPI.

Albuquerque said there were "no reasons to include in the budget accounts for 2015 any direct impact from BES", so it will not compromise Portugal's budget deficit target of 2.7 percent.

The government hopes to sell Novo Banco in the coming months to recover the rescue loans.

Novo Banco on Monday moved closer to a rescue deal for its Angolan unit, with the African nation's central bank agreeing a recapitalisation plan. The deal allows Novo Banco to keep a stake in BES Angola and recover about a fifth of the 3.3 billion euros in risky loans extended by BES to its unit and written off by Novo Banco as loss.

Greater certainty over the Angolan business could help to attract investors for the Novo Banco sale. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Hugh Lawson)