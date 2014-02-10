LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal, rated Ba3/BB/BB+, has announced a forthcoming tap of its 5.65% due February 2024 euro-denominated benchmark bond, a bank managing the deal said on Monday.

Barclays, BES, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, RBS and SG CIB have been hired to lead manage the syndicated transaction, which is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)