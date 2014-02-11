LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal will increase its 5.65% February 2024 issue by EUR3bn, a source said on Tuesday.

The issuer has also set the spread at 320bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of the 320bp-325bp official guidance range.

Barclays, BES, CA-CIB, Citi, RBS and SG will price the increase later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)