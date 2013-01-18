LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - Portugal, rated Ba3/BB/BB+, has
embarked on its first major investor roadshow since it received
a bailout in 2011, sources said.
Citi, Morgan Stanley and Stormharbour have organised
meetings with U.S.-based fixed income investors for a
week-and-a-half long roadshow schedule, sources said.
Portugal has authorised the country's debt agency to tap
into improving market sentiment by issuing bonds and bills with
an eye to a full return to markets "as soon as possible", said
government spokesperson Luis Marques Guedes on Thursday.
