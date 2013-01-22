(Adds background, trading levels)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal,
rated Ba3/BB/BB+, is set to return to the bond market for the
first time since it received a bailout in 2011 with a tap of its
benchmark five-year bond, a bank managing the deal said on
Tuesday.
Barclays, Banco Espirito Santo, Deutsche Bank and Morgan
Stanley have been mandated by the country's debt agency to
re-open the 4.35% October 2017 bond.
The deal is expected to come to market as early as
Wednesday, said the bank.
Portugal's October 2017 bond was trading at mid-swaps plus
395bp when the tap was announced, and bid at a yield of 4.92%,
according to Reuters data.
Yields on Portugal's five-year bond dipped below 5% this
month for the first time since the country was bailed out in May
2011, and down from highs of over 23% in early January last
year.
STRONG PRECEDENT
Portugal's government encouraged its debt agency to take
advantage of improving market sentiment to issue new bonds and
bills with an eye to a full return to markets "as soon as
possible.
At the time, debt agency chief Joao Moreira Rato was in the
United States on a roadshow organised by Citi, Morgan Stanley
and StormHarbour, and was reported to have received some strong
interest in its paper.
The new deal will come hot on the heels of a EUR7bn 10-year
sale from Spain which priced on Tuesday, and a EUR6bn 15-year
bond issue from Italy last week.
Another bailed-out eurozone country, Ireland, received over
EUR7bn orders when it increased its 5.5% October 2017 bond by
EUR2.5bn two weeks ago. That deal marked Ireland's first outing
in syndicated markets since January 2010, keeping the sovereign
on track to exit its bailout programme at the end of the year.
(Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)