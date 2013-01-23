* Premium guidance tightened as demand at 10 bln euros
* Portugal follows Irish footsteps
* Recession still big challenge, ECB scheme could lower debt
costs
* Bond market return boosts banks' stocks
By Daniel Alvarenga and Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Jan 23 Portugal's first bond sale since
its 2011 rescue drew strong demand on Wednesday, bolstering
hopes the recession-hit country can make a full market return
that should allow it to call on further European Central Bank
support.
Lisbon is expected to sell around 2 billion euros of the
five-year paper, a reopening of its 4.35 percent October 2017
bond, first launched in 2007 as a 10-year benchmark.
Sources close to the deal said total orders had reached 10
billion euros, allowing guide pricing to be tightened by 15
basis points to mid-swaps plus 395 bps - a lower cost of
borrowing for Lisbon than initially expected.
"The guidance came down thanks to strong demand. The final
yield should settle at around 5 percent or slightly below," one
source told Reuters.
Portugal last paid 6.4 percent to sell five-year bonds in a
placement before its bailout two years ago. Its outstanding 2017
debt was yielding 4.93 percent in the secondary market on
Wednesday, the lowest level since late 2010.
"I think 2 billion euros is a reasonable size that will
bolster confidence. That would certainly be a good step towards
getting qualified for the ECB programme," said Orlando Green, a
debt strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
The European Central Bank's programme of bond purchases,
known as Outright Monetary Transactions, is only available to
countries that have normal access for long-term bonds and have
asked European authorities for help. The ECB has yet to buy any
bonds under the scheme, which was announced in September,
although its pledge to support struggling euro zone states has
helped drive yields on their debt sharply lower.
"They need the OMT qualification to lower borrowing costs
further. They'll still need to issue more debt like this before
they get full market access, but then they should fit into the
ECB criteria as they are still under bailout," Green said.
BANKS STOCKS ALSO BOOSTED
Economy Minister Alvaro Santos Pereira said the bond sale
was a sign of Lisbon regaining international credibility.
"What we are and have been doing in the past few months are
important moves to regain normal financing for our economy, the
state, for banks and companies," he said.
The prospects of Portugal normalising market access also
boosted shares in Portuguese lenders, led by Millennium bcp
banks, up 7.5 percent.
Although market sentiment towards the euro zone periphery
has become more positive, worries persist about Portugal's
economy, tipped into the worst recession since the 1970s by
austerity prescribed under the bailout.
That means its window of opportunity in the bond market may
be small, warned Ioannis Sokos of BNP Paribas.
"It's a good chance to take advantage of the market
momentum, and this may not last forever, as we have elections in
Italy coming (in February)", Sokos said.
Neighbouring Spain, still seen as a potential candidate for
a bailout, successfully sold a 7 billion euro 10-year bond on
Tuesday, while Ireland, whose EU/IMF rescue preceded Portugal's,
has already sold bonds ahead of a planned exit from its bailout.
Portugal made its first step towards a market return in
October, when it swapped bonds expiring this year for 2015 debt.
Ireland, which returned to debt markets with a similar
transaction a year ago and became the first bailed-out country
to sell new long-term debt in July, sold another 2.5 billion
euros of the same five-year bond this month at a yield of just
3.32 percent.
Its finance minister said on Tuesday he believed Ireland
would by able to apply for support from ECB once it has
completed two longer-term bond sales.
Also on Tuesday, EU economic affairs chief Olli Rehn said
the European Commission was examining ways to help Ireland and
Portugal return to financing themselves in the bond market as
their bailouts come to an end.
"It was very good, helpful timing (for Rehn's comments) that
Portugal may benefit from," said Sokos at BNP Paribas.
Under its aid programme, Lisbon is financed until late 2013,
after which it will need to maintain access to bond markets.
Portugal has major debt repayments in 2014-16 and then in 2021.
Portuguese 10-year yields, which were around
18 percent a year ago, settled below 6 percent on Tuesday for
the first time since late 2010 and fell further to 5.78 percent
on Wednesday.
