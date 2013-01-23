* Demand reached 12 bln euros
* Majority of bond snapped up by foreigners
* Recession still big challenge, ECB scheme could lower debt
costs
* Bond market return boosts banks' stocks
(Updates throughout with announcement)
By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, Jan 23 Portugal sold 2.5 billion euros
of bonds on Wednesday, marking the country's first long-term
debt issue since it was bailed out in 2011 and putting it on
track for a full market return that may open its way to more
aid.
The Oct. 2017 bond was sold for a yield of 4.891 percent and
93 percent of it was snapped up by foreign investors, Treasury
Secretary Maria Luis Albuquerque said. Demand reached 12 billion
euros.
"Today was a fundamental landmark in the process of
returning to long-term debt markets, an objective which demands
continuous work and determination," she told journalists.
Under Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout from the European
Union and IMF the country was envisaged to return to finance
itself in bond markets in the second half of this year.
"This was a clear recognition of the transformation Portugal
has carried out, not only on public finances, but also on the
general economy," said Jose Brandao de Brito, chief economist at
Millennium bcp.
The issue was a reopening of its 4.35 percent October 2017
bond, first launched in 2007 as a 10-year benchmark.
Portugal last paid 6.4 percent to sell five-year bonds in a
placement before its bailout two years ago. Its outstanding 2017
debt was yielding 4.93 percent in the secondary market on
Wednesday, the lowest level since late 2010.
The sale should move Portugal closer to getting more support
from the European Central Bank, if needed.
The ECB's programme of bond purchases, known as Outright
Monetary Transactions (OMT), is only available to countries that
have normal access for long-term bonds and have asked European
authorities for help.
The ECB has yet to buy any bonds under the scheme, which was
announced in September, although its pledge to support
struggling euro zone states has helped drive yields on their
debt sharply lower.
"They need the OMT qualification to lower borrowing costs
further. They'll still need to issue more debt like this before
they get full market access, but then they should fit into the
ECB criteria as they are still under bailout," said Orlando
Green, a debt strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
BANKS STOCKS ALSO BOOSTED
The bond sale was the culmination of months of improving
sentiment over the general euro zone debt crisis and
specifically on Portugal's ability to meet the strict goals of
its bailout through reforms and cost cutting. Its lenders have
praised its performance in six reviews so far.
The country's 10-year bond yields have plummeted to 5.82
percent now from 18 percent a year ago.
"This concrete step of issuing five-year bonds shows that
credibility and confidence have been recovered and that falling
financing costs will have a positive impact on the Portuguese
economy, its companies and its banks," said Albuquerque.
She said the country will seek to take opportunities when
available to issue more bonds, with the aim of reconstructing
the entire yield curve.
The prospects of Portugal normalising market access boosted
shares in Portuguese lenders, led by Millennium bcp
banks, which closed up 7.5 percent. The PSI20 Lisbon
stock market index closed 1 percent higher.
"Obviously the success of today's issue will make it easier
for Portuguese banks to access international debt markets, if
they seeks this source of financing," said Brandao de Brito.
Although market sentiment towards the euro zone periphery
has become more positive, worries persist about the economy,
which remains mired in its worst recession since the 1970s,
weighed down by austerity under the bailout.
That means its window of opportunity in the bond market may
be small, warned Ioannis Sokos of BNP Paribas.
"It's a good chance to take advantage of the market
momentum, and this may not last forever, as we have elections in
(peripheral economy) Italy coming (in February)", Sokos said.
The Portuguese face the highest tax hikes in living memory
this year as the government raised taxes to ensure it meets
budget goals. But there are looming risks, such as several legal
challenges in the Constitutional Court against the government's
tax hikes.
Neighbouring Spain, still seen as a potential candidate for
a bailout, successfully sold a 7 billion euro 10-year bond on
Tuesday, while Ireland, whose EU/IMF rescue preceded Portugal's,
has already sold bonds ahead of a planned exit from its bailout.
Portugal made its first step towards a market return in
October, when it swapped bonds expiring this year for 2015 debt.
Ireland, which returned to debt markets with a similar
transaction a year ago and became the first bailed-out country
to sell new long-term debt in July, sold another 2.5 billion
euros of the same five-year bond this month at a yield of just
3.32 percent.
