LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal, rated
Ba3/BB/BB+, is taking indications of interest from investors on
its new 10-year bond, with initial price thoughts set at
mid-swaps plus 405bp area, a bank managing the deal said on
Tuesday.
The debt sale is expected to raise a minimum of EUR3bn, said
another source close to the deal.
The yield on the Portugal's outstanding 10-year bond fell to
5.509% on Monday - its lowest since September 2010.
Caixa Banco de Investimento, Citi, Credit Agricole, Goldman
Sachs, HSBC and Societe Generale are managing the deal, in what
could be a step towards the country qualifying for the European
Central Bank's bond-buying scheme.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Natalie Harrison)