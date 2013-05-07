(Adds background, final terms, new issue premium)
By John Geddie
LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal is set to
issue its first new benchmark bond since its bailout in 2011
later on Tuesday, keeping it on track to exit the programme next
year.
Portugal, rated Ba3/BB/BB+, intends to raise no more than
EUR3bn through the debt sale, and has already finalised guidance
for the deal at mid-swaps plus 400bp, the tight end of mid-swaps
plus 400-405bp official talk and initial thoughts of plus 405bp
area.
The bond will mark its first new benchmark bond since its
bailout two years ago, although it did manage to offload a
EUR2.5bn tap of a five-year bond back in January as well as
execute a debt swap last year.
Caixa Banco de Investimento, Citi, Credit Agricole, Goldman
Sachs, HSBC and Societe Generale are managing the new sale,
which is offering investors around an 8.5bp premium to its
outstanding 10-year bond, based on the final guidance.
Portugal's 4.95% October 2023 issue was bid at mid-swaps
plus 391.5bp when the price thoughts were released on Tuesday
morning, but has since widened by around 5bp, according to
Reuters data.
The new deal coincides with a sharp decline in Portugal's
10-year yields which hit 5.509% on Monday, the lowest level
since September 2010.
Ten-year yields on Irish, Italian and Spanish debt have also
fallen to fresh lows in anticipation of a European Central Bank
rate cut which materialised last week.
Portugal is expected to exit its programme next year, and is
the most likely candidate to qualify for the ECB's bond-buying
programme as its yields are the highest in Western Europe
despite their recent decline.
Faced with a hefty redemption profile, the EU has granted
Portugal seven-year extensions on its bailout loans, easing
funding pressures.
The country, however, has shown unwavering commitment to
cost-cutting and austerity conditions, despite setbacks from its
constitutional court, and is due to wean off its programme in
June 2014.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)