LISBON, Sept 3 Foreign investors, mainly from
North America and Britain, bought 94 percent of Portugal's new
15-year bond on Wednesday, the country's debt agency IGCP said
after pricing 3.5 billion euros (4.60 billion US dollar) in
February 2030 bonds.
It said that with the issue - Portugal's first
euro-denominated syndication since exiting an international
bailout in May - the country has pre-funded some 2015 financing
needs after meeting this year's financing gaols.
"The final order book was close to 9 billion euros via over
270 accounts... The transaction enjoyed particularly strong
take-up from international real money investors, demonstrating
widespread demand for Portugal in the capital markets," the IGCP
said in a statement.
Asset managers took up over 66 percent of the issue,
followed by insurance and pension funds with over 13 percent and
banks with 13 percent. North American investors bought over 32
percent of the issue, followed by British investors with 29
percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.7613 euro)
