* Portugal faces banking, ratings crisis
* Sovereign market access expected to remain
* Hopes that ECB will soften ratings rule
By Michael Turner
LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Investors' clamour for yield will
keep the bond market's door open to Portugal as it faces up to a
banking crisis and the potential indignity of falling out of the
European Central Bank's bond buying scheme.
Much of the recent market focus has been on Italy and how
the country's banks are trying to clean up their 360bn of bad
loans.
However, trouble has been brewing in Portugal and unlike
other peripheral 10-year yields, which are trading anything
between 10bp and 39bp lower than when the ECB started buying
government bonds, Portugal's is 75bp higher at 3.136%.
"Portugal is once again under close market scrutiny,"
Barclays analysts said in a note this week.
"The country is struggling with a systemic banking crisis,
the lack of a convincing medium-term fiscal plan and excessive
public and private sector leverage. This brings into question
whether Portugal can address all of these issues without the
help of another programme."
Portuguese banks have capital hole of around 7.5bn,
according to Barclays estimates. This includes around 5bn for
Caixa Geral and potentially 2.5bn for BCP if it cannot meet
higher requirements independently.
In a report published in May, Moody's warned that apart from
Portugal's very high debt burden, the persistent weakness of the
banking sector remained a key risk for Portugal's credit
standing.
QE MAGIC
But two syndicate bankers said that compared to where yields
were for the sovereign in 2011, when they peaked above 13%, the
market price now is easily palatable.
Portugal has 8bn to 10bn left to raise this year,
according to the country's treasury, which has said it intends
to use syndications in the third quarter to finance itself.
While the banking issues will likely weigh on the sovereign,
it will not stop it from having access to the market.
"That's the magic of QE," said one syndicate banker. "Yes,
yields will move higher, but not to the 10%-plus levels we've
seen in the past."
The banker said that something around 4% for Portuguese
10-year debt sounded reasonable, even if the country's banks go
into free fall.
"Anything with yield will go down well, even if the economy
is doing badly," a second banker said.
And the economy in Portugal is doing badly. The country has
estimated GDP growth at 1.8% in its budget for 2016.
"That is optimistic," said Adriana Alvarado, a rating
analyst at DBRS. "After the Brexit vote there is more
uncertainty over the economic outlook in Europe. Growth in
Portugal was below 1% in the first quarter [of 2016]."
RATING HEADACHE
DBRS considers growth below 1% as underperforming, which
could lead to a downgrade when the agency reviews Portugal again
on October 21.
This will cause headaches in Lisbon, as DBRS is the last
credit agency that rates Portugal at investment grade with a BBB
(low) score.
A sovereign needs to have an investment-grade rating to be
eligible for the ECB's Public Sector Purchase Programme.
"QE plays such a critical role for Portugal," said a senior
analyst at a UK bank. "And so the rating is critical."
The European Commission added to Portugal's woes last week
when it announced that it was seeking to sanction the country
over failing to hit budget deficit targets.
"The sanctions are a key risk," said an investor. "But if
the country is fined, it may just be nominal. But any fine that
ends up being high in value could provoke the rating agencies."
DBRS says the consequences of a downgrade did not affect its
decision making.
"We do not feel pressure to maintain the rating," said
Alvarado. "The ECB sets its own rating limits."
HOPE FOR A FUDGE
All hope is not lost, however, even if Portugal does slip
into junk territory and out of ECB asset purchase eligibility.
"It is our working assumption for a fudge," said the
investor. "It would be tough to punish a country that has been
through an economic programme already. It would weaken the case
to impose austerity on other countries."
This would not be the first time the ECB has waived its
minimum rating requirement, though it would be the first time
doing so for its Public Sector Purchase Programme.
Greece's debt is junk rated, but the ECB Governing Council
agreed in June to let banks post government or
government-guaranteed debt as collateral in exchange for access
to cheap funding.
However, Greece is part of a bailout programme, Portugal is
not. This means that if the ECB does soften its stance on
ratings eligibility in the event of Portugal dropping to junk,
it will be the biggest retracement of its own rules on ratings
seen to date.
