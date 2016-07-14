* Portugal faces banking, ratings crisis

* Sovereign market access expected to remain

* Hopes that ECB will soften ratings rule

By Michael Turner

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Investors' clamour for yield will keep the bond market's door open to Portugal as it faces up to a banking crisis and the potential indignity of falling out of the European Central Bank's bond buying scheme.

Much of the recent market focus has been on Italy and how the country's banks are trying to clean up their 360bn of bad loans.

However, trouble has been brewing in Portugal and unlike other peripheral 10-year yields, which are trading anything between 10bp and 39bp lower than when the ECB started buying government bonds, Portugal's is 75bp higher at 3.136%.

"Portugal is once again under close market scrutiny," Barclays analysts said in a note this week.

"The country is struggling with a systemic banking crisis, the lack of a convincing medium-term fiscal plan and excessive public and private sector leverage. This brings into question whether Portugal can address all of these issues without the help of another programme."

Portuguese banks have capital hole of around 7.5bn, according to Barclays estimates. This includes around 5bn for Caixa Geral and potentially 2.5bn for BCP if it cannot meet higher requirements independently.

In a report published in May, Moody's warned that apart from Portugal's very high debt burden, the persistent weakness of the banking sector remained a key risk for Portugal's credit standing.

QE MAGIC

But two syndicate bankers said that compared to where yields were for the sovereign in 2011, when they peaked above 13%, the market price now is easily palatable.

Portugal has 8bn to 10bn left to raise this year, according to the country's treasury, which has said it intends to use syndications in the third quarter to finance itself.

While the banking issues will likely weigh on the sovereign, it will not stop it from having access to the market.

"That's the magic of QE," said one syndicate banker. "Yes, yields will move higher, but not to the 10%-plus levels we've seen in the past."

The banker said that something around 4% for Portuguese 10-year debt sounded reasonable, even if the country's banks go into free fall.

"Anything with yield will go down well, even if the economy is doing badly," a second banker said.

And the economy in Portugal is doing badly. The country has estimated GDP growth at 1.8% in its budget for 2016.

"That is optimistic," said Adriana Alvarado, a rating analyst at DBRS. "After the Brexit vote there is more uncertainty over the economic outlook in Europe. Growth in Portugal was below 1% in the first quarter [of 2016]."

RATING HEADACHE

DBRS considers growth below 1% as underperforming, which could lead to a downgrade when the agency reviews Portugal again on October 21.

This will cause headaches in Lisbon, as DBRS is the last credit agency that rates Portugal at investment grade with a BBB (low) score.

A sovereign needs to have an investment-grade rating to be eligible for the ECB's Public Sector Purchase Programme.

"QE plays such a critical role for Portugal," said a senior analyst at a UK bank. "And so the rating is critical."

The European Commission added to Portugal's woes last week when it announced that it was seeking to sanction the country over failing to hit budget deficit targets.

"The sanctions are a key risk," said an investor. "But if the country is fined, it may just be nominal. But any fine that ends up being high in value could provoke the rating agencies."

DBRS says the consequences of a downgrade did not affect its decision making.

"We do not feel pressure to maintain the rating," said Alvarado. "The ECB sets its own rating limits."

HOPE FOR A FUDGE

All hope is not lost, however, even if Portugal does slip into junk territory and out of ECB asset purchase eligibility.

"It is our working assumption for a fudge," said the investor. "It would be tough to punish a country that has been through an economic programme already. It would weaken the case to impose austerity on other countries."

This would not be the first time the ECB has waived its minimum rating requirement, though it would be the first time doing so for its Public Sector Purchase Programme.

Greece's debt is junk rated, but the ECB Governing Council agreed in June to let banks post government or government-guaranteed debt as collateral in exchange for access to cheap funding.

However, Greece is part of a bailout programme, Portugal is not. This means that if the ECB does soften its stance on ratings eligibility in the event of Portugal dropping to junk, it will be the biggest retracement of its own rules on ratings seen to date. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Helene Durand)