LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - There is widespread agreement the current price action on asset markets is being driven by liquidity, with underlying sovereign/financial solvency concerns pushed out to a distant quarter. The ECB's 3-year LTRO has taken us away form the cliff's edge, and while there remains a risk that markets will melt-up, forcing players to participate, we must be cognizant of the negative signals still emanating from Portugal.

The trigger for Portugal diverging from risk-on sentiment was S&P's decision to downgrade the country to below investment grade, forcing it out of important indices followed by bond investors.

Concern is growing that Portugal will be the next Greece (see "Muddle through sees Portugal as the next Greece"; Jan 16), leading to record high yields on 5yr and 10yr yields on Portugal's sovereign debt, and 5yr CDS trading close to record wides.

The price action on yield and CDS highlights the loss in faith with regard to Portugal's ability to exit the IMF/ECB/EU support programme and successfully fund itself in the market.

Although the signal from the CDS is less relevant than that of the 5yr and 10yr yields, given that CDS is not necessarily a hedge for credit risk (evident in the decline in the net notional volume on 5-year CDS). Investors faced with an ineffective hedge have simply been forced to sell their positions or face the risk of walking down the road of a Greek-style messy PSI.

Remember the December EU summit saw the ESM adopt "IMF principles and practices" when it comes to the involvement of the private sector. So while the prospect of 'automatic' CAC was reduced in the event that a debt sustainability test was failed, this does not mean PSI has been ruled out completely. The official line that Greece is different lacks credibility just as much as when policy makers were telling us that there would be no restructuring for Greece.

There is little reason for investors to adopt a positive stance on Portugal given the way trading Eurozone sovereign debt has transformed from worrying about interest rates into: liquidity and credit risk, fragmentation of the euro bond market and, and a constant changing of the rules of the game.

While Greek restructuring/default risk is being given the benefit of the doubt, the entry of Portugal could change the whole landscape for all peripherals, especially for the other bailout country -- Ireland. (Divyang Shah, editing by Alex Chambers)