By Helene Durand
LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - The list of Portuguese banks yet to
regain access to the wholesale funding market shrank on Monday
when Banco Santander Totta announced plans for a three-year
covered bond.
The Portuguese lender, part of the Santander group, unveiled
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, CA CIB, Santander
and UniCredit for the potential deal, which would see it follow
in the footsteps of the Banco Espirito Santo, Caixa Geral de
Depositos and Banco Comercial Portuguese.
Investor appetite for peripheral bank bonds has been strong
in 2014. A 500m three-year issue from Greek lender Piraeus was
six-times subscribed last week, while a 500m three-year senior
for Banco Comercial Portuguese in February had a book over 3bn
from nearly 300 accounts.
"Peripheral bonds from banks attract a large number of
buyers as investors like the fact that they can buy performance
with these bonds," said a lead manager.
The Obrigações Hipotecárias transaction is expected to be
rated Baa3/BBB by Moody's and Fitch, and is expected to surface
as early as Tuesday March 25th.
Banco Santander Totta has one outstanding covered bond,
which launched in October 2009 according to Tradeweb. The
issuer's last visit to the senior market was also back in 2009,
a now matured 1bn June 2012 bond.
Caixa Geral de Depositos's 500m five-year issue priced in
January at 188bp over mid-swaps will be one of the key reference
points. The deal was bid at 132bp over, according to Tradeweb.
There are also Totta's parent Santander's three-year covered
bonds, quoted at 47bp over mid-swaps.
According to a lead, Portugal's government bonds will also
act as reference point, with the October 2016 and October 2017
quoted at 103bp and 155bp respectively.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)