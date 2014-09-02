(Adds quotes, background)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal will price
its longest dated bond issue since 2006 on Wednesday as it seeks
to take advantage of low funding costs to extend its maturity
curve.
The sovereign mandated CaixaBI, CA-CIB, Danske Bank,
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura for a February 2030
bond which will also be its longest deal since it exited a 78bn
bail-out in May, and the Banco Espirito Santo saga that
concluded in August.
Portugal follows hot on the heels of the Kingdom of Spain
that placed a 4% 1bn 50-year issue via BBVA and CaixaBank on
Monday
Bankers thought the trade well timed given the lack of
competing supply as well as supportive market comments from the
Fed and the ECB.
"Investors are searching for yield, which means that they
are prepared to go longer and that they want credit," said a
head of debt syndicate.
The lead managers have begun sounding out investors interest
at guidance of low 240bp over mid-swaps, which equates to a low
3.9% yield.
"We are very bullish on eurozone government bonds,
especially the periphery after the comments from Draghi," the
head of syndicate said.
Eurozone peripheral yields have steadily been dropping as
speculation that the ECB will conduct an asset purchase
programme in the near future.
Portugal's 10-year bond yields have fallen from just below
4% in early July to 3.24% today. Meanwhile, Spain's 10-year
yields have dropped from just below 3% to 2.28% over the same
time period.
The Ba1/BB/BB+ rated sovereign is expected to price the
transaction tomorrow.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)