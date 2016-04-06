LISBON, April 6 Portugal raised 1.5 billion
euros ($1.71 billion) with a dual-tranche bond tap on Wednesday,
with foreign investors taking up 72 percent of 7-year bonds and
nearly 76 percent of the smaller 30-year issue, the IGCP debt
agency said.
"The dual tranche was more than 2.5 times oversubscribed and
the order book reflects the high quality and diversity of demand
for Portuguese government bonds," IGCP said in a statement.
The new placement, which follows one bond syndication, two
bond auctions and a 1.8 billion euros in Euro Medium Term Notes
placement so far this year, means Portugal has raised 9.5
billion euros in 2016. That is almost half of its medium and
long-term debt issuance plan for the year of some 20 billion
euros.
The largest group of investors who snapped up the bonds were
from Britain, accounting for 25.5 percent for the 7-year
maturity, of which 1 billion euros were sold, and nearly 23
percent of the longer issue.
Of all investors, banks represented the largest share at
over 40 percent, followed by asset managers at 35 percent for
the shorter maturity and 24 percent for the longer one.
The 2022 bond priced at a yield of 2.576 percent, and 2045
at 4.235 percent, the IGCP said.
Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to 3.03
percent on Wednesday from Tuesday's 2.97 percent.
($1 = 0.8759 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)