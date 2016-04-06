LISBON, April 6 Portugal raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.71 billion) with a dual-tranche bond tap on Wednesday, with foreign investors taking up 72 percent of 7-year bonds and nearly 76 percent of the smaller 30-year issue, the IGCP debt agency said.

"The dual tranche was more than 2.5 times oversubscribed and the order book reflects the high quality and diversity of demand for Portuguese government bonds," IGCP said in a statement.

The new placement, which follows one bond syndication, two bond auctions and a 1.8 billion euros in Euro Medium Term Notes placement so far this year, means Portugal has raised 9.5 billion euros in 2016. That is almost half of its medium and long-term debt issuance plan for the year of some 20 billion euros.

The largest group of investors who snapped up the bonds were from Britain, accounting for 25.5 percent for the 7-year maturity, of which 1 billion euros were sold, and nearly 23 percent of the longer issue.

Of all investors, banks represented the largest share at over 40 percent, followed by asset managers at 35 percent for the shorter maturity and 24 percent for the longer one.

The 2022 bond priced at a yield of 2.576 percent, and 2045 at 4.235 percent, the IGCP said.

Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to 3.03 percent on Wednesday from Tuesday's 2.97 percent. ($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)