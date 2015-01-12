(Adds background, quotes)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal will have to contend with some Greece-related volatility to sell a 30-year bond issue as part of a dual-tranche syndication exercise, bankers said on Monday.

The announcement on Monday morning that the sovereign was planning to sell debt as long as 30 years, its longest maturity since it exited its IMF/EU bailout, took the market by surprise, as most had been expecting the borrower to return to market with a single-tranche 10-year issue.

All the peripheral sovereign bonds have widened in the last two weeks as worries around a Greek potential exit from the eurozone have escalated, although so far although it has not been a full-blown rout.

Portugal's benchmark 2024 note, for example, has widened 14bp since last Tuesday to a bid yield of 2.691% at midday on Monday, according to Tradeweb. This is still below the 2.90% where the yield spiked to after the Greek election news.

The sovereign's longest dated bond is a 4.10% 2037 note, which was trading at a bid yield of 3.744% on Monday midday, more or less in line with where it ended 2014 and lower than the 3.922% it went up to in mid-December when the Greek snap elections were called.

However, the recent widening has not deterred Portugal. BBVA, CaixaBI, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura are expected to look to Tuesday for the trade's execution, though guidance levels could be released later today.

"The issuer wants to lock in long-term funding at these levels," said a lead banker.

While eurozone peripheral bond yields have spiked recently, they have been declining over a longer period of time as investors move further down the curve to pick up yield.

"I think you will see most sovereigns looking at tenors of 10 years or longer right now," said the lead.

Belgium last week issued a 5bn 0.8% June 2025 note, and could look to go even longer this year.

"We would certainly be looking at longer maturities, perhaps around the 15-year mark, or we might go even quite longer, demand permitting," Anne Leclercq, director of treasury and capital markets at the Belgian Debt Agency, told IFR last week.

Italy is also rumoured to be considering a syndicated 30-year bond issue, having cancelled the 30-year tranche of a BTP auction scheduled for Tuesday.

However, investors are most likely to look at more comparable tenors of peers such as Spain (Baa2/BBB/BBB+), a second lead banker said.

Spain's 5.15% 2044 note was trading at a bid yield of 2.99% on Monday midday, though the lead agreed that it would be fair to expect a premium to Spain given the ratings differential.

In the 10-year part of the curve, Portugal offers a 98bp yield premium to Spain, according to Tradeweb.

However, one investor told IFR last week that the differential is overdone.

"I think the ratings agencies have been harsh on Portugal - I personally don't really see much of a difference between the economies of the two countries," he said.

"As a result, I think Portugal is offering really good value at the moment," he added. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Helene Durand,)