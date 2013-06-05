LISBON, June 5 The Lisbon stock exchange should
cut the listing commissions it charges small and medium-sized
companies by at least a tenth to encourage them to go public in
their search for financing, the association representing firms
said.
As part of its plan to help drag the Portuguese economy out
of its worst recession since the 1970s, the government last
month pledged to introduce a package of incentives for smaller
firms to tap into capital markets.
The listing commissions of the NYSE Euronext Lisbon bourse
range from 10,000 euros to 3 million euros depending on company
capitalisations, while another 2,800-50,000 euros are charged in
annual fees.
The AEM securities issuers association, which represents
companies issuing stocks, said the bourse's revenues from
commissions fees had risen 21 percent to 4.6 million euros in
2011 from the year before.
It said the charges did not reflect the Portuguese reality
of struggling companies and a recession-racked economy.
"A cut in access and listing maintenance costs is needed,
starting with NYSE Euronext Lisbon's commissions ... the pricing
revision should result in a reduction of at least 10 percent in
the costs supported by issuers," AEM Executive Director Abel
Sequeira Ferreira told Reuters.
Euronext Lisbon declined to comment.
(Reporting By Filipe Alves; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing
by Pravin Char)