LISBON, July 11 Portugal's third-largest listed bank Banco BPI approved a 200 million euros ($245.1 million) capital increase at 0.5 euros per share which will be completed by August, the bank said on Wednesday.

The move is part of the bank's recapitalisation plan announced in June and is driven by BPI's need to meet minimum capital requirements under tough new European rules, as well as Portugal's 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

BPI said it will issue 400 million shares, increasing its share capital to 1.19 billion euros from 990 million.

The bank has said it will draw on bailout funds, which include a 12 billion euro standby line to recapitalise banks, and will raise 1.3 billion euros in fresh capital to meet requirements.

BPI's stock was up 1.5 percent, outperforming the broader Lisbon index , which was up 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by David Holmes)