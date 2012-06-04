LISBON, June 4 Banco BPI, Portugal's third
largest listed bank, said on Monday it will draw on bailout
funds to raise 1.3 billion euros in fresh capital to meet new
capital requirements.
The bank said it would raise another 200 million euros from
shareholders.
The decision comes as Portugal's banks struggle under the
country's debt crisis, which led Lisbon to seek a
78-billion-euro bailout last year. Under the bailout, an amount
of 12 billion euros was set aside to recapitalize banks.
