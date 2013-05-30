UPDATE 2-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)
LISBON May 30 Higher capital buffers against risk demanded by the European Banking Authority are counterproductive and should be recalculated to allow banks to reduce exposure to expensive state loans, the head of Portugal's Banco BPI said on Thursday.
BPI's CEO Fernando Ulrich also told a conference hosted by Reuters and Portugal's TSF radio that tapping a recapitalisation line for banks from the country's 78-billion-euro bailout had ended up "significantly penalising" bank earnings.
Ulrich said a recalculation of EBA-set buffers taking into account BPI's current bond holdings should allow it to repay 782 million euros of some 900 million euros it still holds in state loans in the form of contingent convertible bonds carrying high interest payments.
"The EBA buffer is counterproductive and decapitalises the bank," he said. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; editing by Barry Moody)
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)
DUBAI, March 29 A small rebound in crude oil prices towards $52 barrel helped lift Saudi Arabia's stock index in early trade on Wednesday, in an otherwise quiet region.
LONDON, March 29 European shares rose on Wednesday, following Wall Street's late surge, while sterling was the biggest loser on major currency markets ahead of the formal triggering of Britain's exit process from the European Union later in the day.