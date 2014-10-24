LISBON Oct 24 Portugal's second-largest listed
bank BPI posted on Friday an unexpected quarterly net
loss after a year-ago profit, which it attributed to one-off
items like early retirement costs and taxes, while net interest
income rose.
The bank said it lost 7.7 million euros (9.8 million US
dollars) in July-September 2014 after a posting a net profit of
13.8 million euros a year earlier.
But BPI's net interest income - the difference between
interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits
- rose 19 percent to 140.7 million euros.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted, on average, a
third-quarter net profit of 21 million euros and net interest
income of 131 million euros.
In the first nine months of this year, BPI posted a loss of
114 million euros, also impacted by forced sovereign debt sales
in the second quarter meant to comply with new European rules.
(1 US dollar = 0.7891 euro)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)