LISBON Oct 24 Portugal's second-largest listed bank BPI posted on Friday an unexpected quarterly net loss after a year-ago profit, which it attributed to one-off items like early retirement costs and taxes, while net interest income rose.

The bank said it lost 7.7 million euros (9.8 million US dollars) in July-September 2014 after a posting a net profit of 13.8 million euros a year earlier.

But BPI's net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits - rose 19 percent to 140.7 million euros.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted, on average, a third-quarter net profit of 21 million euros and net interest income of 131 million euros.

In the first nine months of this year, BPI posted a loss of 114 million euros, also impacted by forced sovereign debt sales in the second quarter meant to comply with new European rules. (1 US dollar = 0.7891 euro) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)