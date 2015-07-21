LISBON, July 21 Portugal's prosecutor general
has ordered investigators to look into a request from Brazilian
authorities for help with a probe into a scandal involving
state-run oil company Petrobras.
A cartel of engineering firms, including Latin America's
giant Odebrecht SA, is accused of fixing prices and overcharging
Petrobras in a scheme that allegedly helped finance
the 2014 re-election campaign of President Dilma Rousseff.
In a statement on Tuesday, the prosecutor general's office
said the request for international law enforcement cooperation
from Brazil was part of the "Car Wash" scandal, but its content
and all subsequent investigations were covered by the secrecy of
justice clause. It provided no further details.
The confirmation comes at a time when questionable liaisons
between Portuguese and Brazilian businesses and their political
connections are increasingly drawing attention from prosecutors
in both countries and on a wider scale.
Federal prosecutors in Brazil have also opened an inquiry
into whether former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
improperly used his connections overseas to benefit Odebrecht,
which is Latin America's largest engineering firm.
On Monday, Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho
denied a report in Brazil's daily O Globo that Lula had lobbied
him to favour Odebrecht in a privatisation process during a
visit to Lisbon in 2013.
"I want everyone to understand very clearly that
ex-president Lula da Silva never asked me for any favours for
any Brazilian company... That never happened," he told
reporters.
Portugal's daily Publico also said on Tuesday that
prosecutors were looking into possible involvement of
politicians in Brazil and Portugal into a 2010 deal in which
Portugal Telecom sold its 50 percent stake in Brazil's Vivo for
7.5 billion euros to take a smaller stake in Oi.
The Prosecutor General's office said there were "ongoing
investigations related to Portugal Telecom", but would not
elaborate citing the secrecy clause.
Portugal Telecom has already been the target of a probe into
dealings by its former top brass with the now bankrupt business
empire of the Espirito Santo banking family.
The telecom firm had bought 900 million euros in debt of an
Espirito Santo family holding before its bankruptcy. The bad
investment undermined Portugal Telecom's tie-up with the
Brazilian giant Oi, and PT's operating assets were ultimately
sold to France's Altice.
