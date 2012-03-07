LISBON, March 7 Portugal's leading
motorway operator Brisa posted a 82 million euros
($107.59 million) loss in 2011 due to impairments that resulted
from lower traffic in a key concession, the company said on
Wednesday.
Last year's net loss contrasts with a 778 million euro net
profit in 2010 and came as Portugal's debt crisis sent the
country into a deep recession.
The company, which operates more than half of Portugal's
paid highways, said operating revenues slipped slightly
year-on-year to 670 million euros, while earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) edged
down 3 percent to 459 million euros.
"The results reflect the consolidation and imparity of the
Douro Litoral (highway) concession," Chief Executive Officer
Vasco de Mello wrote in a statement.
Brisa's total debt rose 26 percent to 4.5 billion euros at
the end of 2011, up from 3.6 billion euros in 2010.
The company said it will propose a 2011 dividend of 31 cents
per stock in its April 2 General Assembly.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Daniel Alvarenga)