LISBON Feb 1 Portugal's competition authority
is scrutinising long-term deals worth hundreds of millions of
euros to broadcast soccer league games signed by telecoms
operators NOS and Altice's unit PT, a spokeswoman for
the AdC watchdog said on Monday.
She said the authority was concerned over the potentially
excessive duration of the deals and exclusive rights that they
entail as that may restrict competition in the market, and was
collecting information about the deals.
In the past two months, NOS and PT, the Portuguese unit of
France's Altice, have signed deals worth a total of
over 1.6 billion euros to broadcast games of premier league
clubs. NOS signed up Benfica and Sporting, and PT struck a deal
with Porto. The rights are for over 10 years in some cases.
Various analysts have noted that such long deals are banned
by regulators in other European countries, and warned that the
operators may run into problems with the authority in Portugal.
Mario Vaz, the CEO of Vodafone Portugal, has said
recently that all operators should have access to the sports
content as otherwise the freedom of competition will be
compromised.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)