LISBON Dec 23 Portugal's budget deficit narrowed to 3.2 percent of GDP in the 12 months to September, nearing a full-year target of 3 percent as economic conditions improve, though its ailing banking sector continues to weigh on the public accounts.

The fiscal gap halved from 6.4 percent in the 12 months to June, Wednesday's National Statistics Institute (INE) data showed, when the impact of Banco Espirito Santo - the beneficiary of a 4.9 billion euro ($5.35 billion) state rescue in 2014 - was stronger.

Portugal also exited an international bailout last year.

Portugal was forced late on Sunday to inject more than 2.2 billion euros into another troubled bank, Banif.

Finance Minister Mario Centeno said that rescue would add more than 1 percentage point to this year's deficit, though Brussels should not factor it in when considering if Portugal had breached the EU's 3 percent of gross domestic product threshold.

The government aims to cut the fiscal gap to 3 percent this year and 2.8 percent in 2016.

In the first nine months of 2015, state revenues rose 2.2 percent and spending fell 8 percent, INE said.

($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; editing by John Stonestreet)