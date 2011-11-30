* Socialists abstain, but warn of recession spiral
* Austerity to cut budget deficit, deepen recession
* Government sees recovery starting in late 2012
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Nov 30 Portugal's parliament
passed the 2012 budget bill on Wednesday in its final reading,
with the main opposition party abstaining to show political
cohesion behind the bill's sweeping austerity even as it
promises the deepest recession in decades.
Approval of the budget was never in question as the
centre-right coalition government has a comfortable majority in
parliament, allowing it to adopt deeply unpopular measures
including pay cuts to meet strict budget goals under the terms
of a 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.
Still, the Socialists' stance was important to show broad,
if tacit, support for the bailout-imposed austerity in the
country that has been trying to differentiate itself from the
political and economic chaos of Greece.
About a thousand protesters rallied in front of the
parliament building during the vote, with banners saying "No to
stealing our wages". Last week, unions staged a general strike,
which interrupted public services and stopped some plants.
Under the bailout terms, Portugal has to cut next year's
budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product from
this year's estimated 5.9 percent at a time when, even under the
EU/IMF rescue, its borrowing costs are far higher than in past
years. To meet the target, the government will hike taxes and
suspend holiday and year-end bonuses for civil servants, among
other measures.
The economy is expected to contract 3 percent next year
after this year's 1.6 percent drop, which would make it
Portugal's deepest recession since the 1974 return to democracy.
Economists say Europe's economic slowdown and growing debt woes
could still further depress Portugal's GDP next year.
"No doubt this is the most demanding budget in Portuguese
democratic history but it is necessary to regain the confidence
of markets and international partners," Finance Minister Vitor
Gaspar told parliament earlier.
The bill still has to be signed into law by President Anibal
Cavaco Silva, ex-premier from the ruling Social Democratic
Party.
RECESSIVE SPIRAL OR RETURN TO GROWTH?
He reiterated that this year's budget gap target of 5.9
percent of GDP, which comes after last year's 9.8 percent, will
be met after the government sealed a deal with banks to transfer
part of their pension funds to state coffers.
Inspectors from the European Commission, European Central
Bank and International Monetary Fund earlier this month lauded
Portugal's overall performance so far under the bailout, but
warned it cannot rely on one-off measures like pension fund
transfers in the future.
The extraordinary transfer as well as a 50 percent tax
slapped on this year's year-end bonuses were required after the
government discovered shortfalls it says it mostly inherited
from the previous administration.
Socialists' bench leader Carlos Zorrinho said that by
abstaining in the vote, the party remained "faithful to its
sense of responsibility as a subscriber" of the bailout deal.
The previous Socialist administration requested the bailout
in April after its own austerity plan failed to clear
parliament, causing the government's collapse. The new
government took over in June.
The Socialists abstained even though most of their proposed
amendments had been thrown out, but Zorrinho accused the
government of "not understanding that Portugal will be thrown
into a recessive spiral" due to a range of additional austerity
steps that go beyond what was demanded in the bailout agreement.
The government insists the budget will create a basis for
sustainable growth and debt reduction and expects the economy to
start recovering in late 2012.