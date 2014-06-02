LISBON, June 2 The rejection of a series of
austerity measures by Portugal's supreme court will have a
"significant" budget impact which will be felt beyond 2014, and
could affect the formal end of the country's bailout, the
finance minister said on Monday.
Portugal's supreme court struck down on Friday several
austerity measures in the government's 2014 budget, including
salary cuts in the public sector, creating a fiscal gap of about
700 million euros this year.
The measures were part of the long list of austerity plans
included under Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout, which ended
last month. But Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said on
Monday that the letter of intent sent to the creditors at the
end of the bailout will now have to be changed.
"The (bailout) programme wasn't yet formally concluded and,
at this moment, we are not in a condition to know when that will
happen," she told journalists.
She said the letter of intent to the bailout creditors - the
European Union and IMF - had been written and sent.
"The decisions by the supreme court have a very significant
impact and they are not limited to 2014," she said.
"They also have an impact on the commitments assumed in the
budget strategy document which represents the commitments by the
country after the bailout," she said, referring to the country's
medium-term budget plans.
Even without the bailout, Portugal needs to gradually cut
its budget deficit in coming years under European Union
agreements. The budget deficit must be cut to 4 percent of gross
domestic product this year and to 2.5 percent in 2015 from 4.9
percent in 2013.
Analysts have said the most likely alternative to the
measures will be to raise taxes further, even though that could
hit the country's nascent economic recovery. During the
austerity of the bailout and its debt crisis, Portugal descended
into its worst economic downturn since the 1970s.
"We will need time to think over how to respond to this
situation," the minister said. "At this time, we are not in a
position to respond to the question of when we will be ready
with (alternative) measures."
The minister said the government is also awaiting further
decisions by the supreme court which could have a greater impact
on this year's budget.
The court ruled against planned salary cuts of between 2 and
12 percent in the public sector, undermining one of the key
elements of spending cuts set out in the international bailout.
The court also ruled out cuts in pensions, and sickness and
unemployment benefits. It said the measures contravened the
rights of citizens spelled out in the constitution.
Pending decisions before the court include extra
contributions on pensions by civil servants and the reduction of
discounts given to civil servants on health insurance plans.
