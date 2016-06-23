LISBON, June 23 Portugal's finance minister said
on Thursday the government had ordered an independent audit of
the country's largest bank, state-owned Caixa Geral Depositos
(CGD), after allegations from his predecessor of irregularities
in conceding loans.
Mario Centeno said the audit would cover the period since
2000, and cited "disturbing" reports by Maria Luis Albuquerque,
finance minister in the previous centre-right administration,
about some of the bank's management decisions.
"Addressing this situation and the need to promote a stable
supervision and functioning of the financial system, the
government took the decision to call an audit," Centeno told a
news briefing after the weekly cabinet meeting.
Albuquerque wrote in an article published in business daily
Jornal de Negocios on Wednesday that "it is public knowledge
that CGD granted large loans in the past, without sufficient
guarantees and using practices that are difficult to justify to
the public interest."
A spokesman at CGD said the bank would not comment.
The allegations come at a time when the government is
seeking to restructure and recapitalise the lender.
Centeno earlier said the government wanted to recapitalise
CGD via market instruments so any injection of public funds does
not count towards the budget deficit. He would not say how much
the bank required, though local media have reported it could be
between 2.5 billion and 4 billion euros.
Prime Minister Antonio Costa said last week talks with
Brussels for a smooth recapitalisation and restructuring of the
bank were running well, and the state sought to preserve full
control of the lender.
CGD last received state funds in 2012 when 1.65 billion
euros were injected via Contingent Convertible bonds, which it
still owes to the state.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Patricia Rua, Editing by Axel
Bugge and Andrew Heavens)