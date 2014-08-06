LONDON, Aug 6 (IFR) - No bankruptcy credit event has
occurred with respect to Banco Espirito Santo, the ISDA
Determinations Committee has ruled, removing the possibility of
junior bondholders that had bought CDS protection on the ailing
lender from receiving any compensation for their losses.
Experts predicted the bankruptcy question was likely to be
dismissed, suggesting the DC meeting was a mere formality to
clarify the outcome for CDS holders. The DC decision, which was
taken by 10 sellside and 15 buyside firms, was unanimous.
Meanwhile, the DC is still deliberating whether a succession
event has occurred with respect to BES, which would transfer
US$900m of CDS referencing BES to Novo Banco. All 15 DC members
voted in favour of postponing the succession event decision,
which would otherwise have had to be made by 5pm on Thursday.
The DC agreed to meet again to discuss the matter on Friday
August 8 at 12pm BST "to allow time to seek further information
regarding the percentage of relevant obligations transferred" to
the new entity.
Credit practitioners widely expect a succession event on CDS
referencing BES following a 4.9bn capital injection, which saw
the lender split into a newly-created good bank, Novo Banco, and
bad bank. The senior debt will remain intact and be transferred
to the healthy institution. Junior bondholders are set to be
wiped out completely.
Credit strategists at BNP Paribas noted that 16% of senior
unsecured bonds would need to stay at BES rather than be
transferred to Novo Banco in order for the criteria for a
succession event not to be met. Under the ISDA rules, 75% of the
obligations need to be moved to a new entity for all of the CDS
to be transferred to that same firm.
"The DC would need to form a view on the portion of senior
unsecured bonds that stay - if any. That said, we expect the 75%
threshold to be met," the strategists wrote in a report
published today.
A flaw in the current CDS contract, which does not cover
bank bail-in, means junior bondholders that had bought CDS
protection are set to lose out. A new CDS contract will be
rolled out in September, which aims to fix glitches in the
current version.
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Helen
Bartholomew)