LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - The ISDA Determinations Committee has
postponed its decision over whether a succession event has
occurred with respect to Banco Espirito Santo, which would
transfer US$900m of CDS from the ailing lender to Novo Banco.
A statement on the ISDA website confirmed the DC met today
to discuss the succession event question and resolved to meet
again tomorrow to continue discussions "in order to allow more
time to collate information concerning this event".
Credit practitioners widely expect a succession event on CDS
referencing BES following a 4.9bn capital injection, which saw
the lender split into a newly-created good bank, Novo Banco, and
bad bank. The senior debt will remain intact and be transferred
to the healthy institution.
Such an eventuality would in effect rule out the possibility
of CDS on BES triggering, which would leave protection holders
empty-handed despite junior bonds getting completely wiped out.
The DC has until 5pm on Thursday to resolve the question,
unless an extension to the deadline is agreed by a supermajority
(80%) of voting firms. Otherwise the question is referred to an
external arbitration panel for review.
The DC is already scheduled to convene tomorrow at 12pm
London time to discuss a separate question as to whether there
has been a bankruptcy credit event with respect to BES. However,
experts believe this is likely to be dismissed and suggest the
meeting is a mere formality to clarify the outcome for CDS
holders.
A flaw in the current CDS contract, which does not cover
bank bail-in, means junior bondholders that had bought CDS
protection are set to lose out. A new CDS contract will be
rolled out in September, which aims to fix glitches in the
current version.
