LISBON May 17 Portuguese banks are facing
various challenges and need to boost profitability, offload
non-performing assets, while the government has to resolve the
problem of deferred tax assets for them, Bank of Portugal
Governor Carlos Costa said on Tuesday.
"The banking system has grown more capitalized, more solid
based on deposit growth, but there is still a lot to be done,
and there are important challenges ahead," he told a banking
conference.
"There is a systemic problem in the Portuguese banking
sector which is the high volume of non-productive assets ... be
it bad loans or property assets on banks' balance sheets. It is
fundamental that banks manage to offload these assets."
He said that banks need to focus on their core business, cut
costs and boost profitability in order to attract more capital
and solve their pending problems.
He added that banks' capital could come under strong
pressure if the government does not solve the problem of
deferred tax assets (DTA) - instruments used to reduce the
amount of future tax obligations - for banks soon after the
European Commission questioned DTA conversion into tax credits
by various souther European countries.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Daniel Alveranga, writing
by Andrei Khalip)