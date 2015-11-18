LISBON Nov 18 Portugal needs to continue the
course of budget consolidation and reducing the debt burden of
households and companies, the Bank of Portugal said on Wednesday
in a financial stability report just as the country was mired in
a political crisis.
The austerity-minded government of Prime Minister Pedro
Passos Coelho fell last week in the opposition-dominated
parliament and the left want to form a Socialist-led government
instead.
The central bank said the country, which exited an
international bailout last year, and its financial system were
still vulnerable to "significant challenges and risks" due to
high debt levels, banks' exposure to real estate and emerging
economies like Angola, Brazil and China in an economic slowdown.
"In this context, the continuation of the process of budget
consolidation and deleveraging of households and companies is an
essential factor for Portugal's financial stability," it said.
It said banks have improved their liquidity in the first
half of this year, with "significant improvement in solvency
levels, although profitability remains at low levels still".
Households' debt fell to 85 percent of GDP in June 2015 from
87 percent at the end of last year. Financial companies' debt
and public debt slipped by one percentage point each to 115 and
129 percent of GDP, the central bank said.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)