BRUSSELS Nov 28 European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday that Brussels' "agreement in principle" over Portugal's state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD) remained in force despite resignations of top managers.

The recently appointed chief executive and six board members of CGD have resigned, Lisbon said on Monday, potentially delaying a 5 billion euro ($5.3 billion) recapitalisation of the ailing bank.

"It's agreed already in August and the Commission will continue work on this basis," Dombrovskis told a news conference.

"We cannot really comment on personalities but as regards the substance of our agreement in principle, I would say that it remains in force and of course it's important that Portuguese authorities and the new management of Caixa Geral is actually following it through." (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)