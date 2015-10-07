Jeronimo de Sousa, leader of the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP), attends an election campaign event in Barreiro, Portugal October 2, 2015. Portugal will hold its general election on October 4. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON Portugal's Communist party is ready to support a government led by the centre-left Socialists, its leader said on Wednesday in what appeared to be a departure for the country's Communists.

"A government solution, which inevitably includes the Socialists, will have our political support, to stop a repeat of this policy (of austerity)," by the centre-right, Communist leader Jeronimo de Sousa told reporters after meeting his Socialist counterpart.

The Communists' stance could further complicate efforts by Portugal's outgoing centre-right administration in forming a new government after it won the most votes, but lost its majority in parliament, at an election on Sunday.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)