LISBON, June 5 Portugal's antitrust regulator has accused 15 banks of unfair competition practices over an 11 year period in which the watchdog alleges they shared information about loan products.

The Competition Authority said on Friday it had notified the banks, which it did not name, about accusations regarding the exchange of sensitive commercial information on loans, including about intended changes in spreads.

The regulator said the accusations did not determine the final outcome of its investigation and the banks would have time to present their defence.

Under Portugal's Competition Law, companies found guilty of cartel practices can face fines of up to 10 percent of their business volume in the year before a final decision by the regulator.

Diario Economico business newspaper said earlier the country's leading banks, state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, Millennium bcp, Banco BPI, Novo Banco and Santander Totta, a subsidiary of Spain's Santander had been notified by the regulator of its accusations.

No one at the banks was immediately available to comment.

In March 2013, the competition watchdog had searched the premises of these banks, as well as various others, including Portuguese banks Banif and Montepio, as well as the local divisions of Barclays, Banco Popular and BBVA, as part of its investigation.

Diario Economico said Barclays had been granted clemency for having reported the illicit practices to the watchdog. Barclays was not immediately available to comment.