LISBON, June 5 Portugal's antitrust regulator
has accused 15 banks of unfair competition practices over an 11
year period in which the watchdog alleges they shared
information about loan products.
The Competition Authority said on Friday it had notified the
banks, which it did not name, about accusations regarding the
exchange of sensitive commercial information on loans, including
about intended changes in spreads.
The regulator said the accusations did not determine the
final outcome of its investigation and the banks would have time
to present their defence.
Under Portugal's Competition Law, companies found guilty of
cartel practices can face fines of up to 10 percent of their
business volume in the year before a final decision by the
regulator.
Diario Economico business newspaper said earlier the
country's leading banks, state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos,
Millennium bcp, Banco BPI, Novo Banco and
Santander Totta, a subsidiary of Spain's Santander had
been notified by the regulator of its accusations.
No one at the banks was immediately available to comment.
In March 2013, the competition watchdog had searched the
premises of these banks, as well as various others, including
Portuguese banks Banif and Montepio, as
well as the local divisions of Barclays, Banco Popular
and BBVA, as part of its investigation.
Diario Economico said Barclays had been granted clemency for
having reported the illicit practices to the watchdog. Barclays
was not immediately available to comment.
