LISBON Nov 22 Portuguese police have arrested
former Socialist prime minister Jose Socrates and three other
people in an investigation of suspected tax fraud, corruption
and money-laundering, the Prosecutor General's office said on
Saturday.
It said in a statement that Socrates, who was detained on
Friday, would be brought before a criminal judge for questioning
on Saturday regarding an investigation of suspicious banking
operations and money transfers.
Portugal's official news agency Lusa said police arrested
Socrates at Lisbon airport as he arrived from abroad.
Socrates resigned as prime minister in the middle of his
second four-year term in 2011 as an escalating debt crisis
forced him to request an international bailout that imposed
painful austerity on Portugal.
A snap election that year brought to power the current
centre-right ruling coalition, which introduced the unpopular
austerity measures.
After stepping down, Socrates left for Paris, where he
attended a university course. He returned in 2013 to become a
regular commentator on RTP state television.
The centre-left Socialist party leads in opinion polls ahead
of next year's general election.
