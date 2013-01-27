UPDATE 9-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds negative reaction from Apple, Disney CEOs)
LISBON Jan 27 At least 10 people were killed and 33 injured when a bus slid off a highway in central Portugal on Sunday and plummeted down a steep slope, emergency services said.
Officials did not say what caused the accident near the town of Serta but heavy rain was falling at the time.
The bus had Spanish license plates and belonged to a company registered in the Spanish town of Badajoz, local media reported.
"Doctors have confirmed 10 victims," the commander of emergency services in the region, Rui Esteves, told SIC television.
Six of the injured were in a serious condition, said officials. (Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 The total valuation of late-stage, venture-backed private companies in the United States and Europe has exploded from a few dozen startups worth a collective $40 billion in 2010 to hundreds of firms that together are now worth almost $500 billion, according to a report released Thursday.