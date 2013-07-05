PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LISBON, July 5 Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho has reached a deal with the ruling coalition's junior partner CDS-PP to resolve a rift which has threatened the country's adjustment programme under a bailout, a government spokesman said on Friday.
"The prime minister presented to President Anibal Cavaco Silva a political deal reached with the leader of CDS-PP," the spokesman said. A deal will have to be approved by Cavaco Silva, who is due to meet all political parties Monday and Tuesday.
The spokesman did not provide any details on the deal, but said the two parties will hold a meeting on Saturday to be followed by a statement.
The political crisis in the coalition broke out following the resignations of the foreign and finance ministers this week and has threatened to upset progress of Lisbon's programme under its 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds quotes from head of research at Lipper) By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan NEW YORK, April 13 Investors' risk aversion was on display this week as geopolitical tensions sent new money into safe-haven assets such as government-Treasury as well as gold funds, Lipper data revealed on Thursday. Taxable bond funds attracted $1 billion in new cash to mark their fourth straight week of inflows, with $396 million going into U.S.-based government-Treasury funds, Lipper da