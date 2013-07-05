* Internal rift threatened progress under EU/IMF bailout

* Coalition partners to make statement on Saturday

* Deal needs final OK from president

LISBON, July 5 Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho has reached a deal with his junior coalition partner, the CDS-PP party, to end a rift that had threatened the country's bailout programme, a government spokesman said on Friday.

"The prime minister presented to President Anibal Cavaco Silva a political deal reached with the leader of CDS-PP," the spokesman said. Any deal will have to be approved by Cavaco Silva, who is due to meet political parties on Monday and Tuesday.

The spokesman did not provide details of the agreement but said the two parties would hold a meeting on Saturday, to be followed by a statement.

The political crisis began this week after a resignation request by Foreign Minister Paulo Portas, who heads the rightist CDS-PP. The political uncertainty has threatened to upset progress on Lisbon's 78-billion-euro bailout programme.

Portas said he disagreed with the appointment of Maria Luis de Albuquerque as finance minister to succeed Vitor Gaspar, who resigned from his post on Tuesday. The CDS-PP leader said the new minister was too close to the policies of her predecessor which have led to Portugal's biggest economic slump since the 1970's.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's revised down Lisbon's sovereign credit outlook on Friday, changing the outlook to negative from stable, citing the impact of political uncertainty. Its BB rating for Portugal is still in junk territory.

Cavaco Silva told a conference earlier on Friday that a negative scenario for the country would be a failure to return to markets as planned in 2014, which could happen due to internal politics or external events.