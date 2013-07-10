LISBON, July 10 Portugal's President Anibal
Cavaco Silva said on Wednesday he wants the ruling coalition
parties to reach an agreement with the opposition Socialists on
holding elections after the country exits its international
bailout next year.
Cavaco Silva said a cross-party deal would have to include a
calendar to hold early elections, whose preparation must
coincide with Portugal's planned exit from an international
bailout in June 2014.
"I will give my firm support to this deal, which in the
current context of emergency truly represents a commitment of
national salvation," Cavaco Silva said in televised address.
He added that the coalition government, which had proposed a
reshuffle to end an internal rift, remains in office with full
powers.